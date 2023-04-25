Shah Rukh Khan comes to Aryan Khan's rescue when latter loses hope in new ad that marks his directorial debut. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's new commercial for a streetwear brand is finally out. And it marks the directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan. The commercial for limited-release luxury streetwear D'yavol X shows Aryan trying to come up with a perfect logo or tagline for the brand. He marks out words like ‘quintessential’ and ‘timeless’ and finally slashes the entire blackboard with red paint and walks away in frustration. Shah Rukh arrives on the scene, picks up the paintbrush, and slashes the oblique sign made by Aryan to make it look like a cross mark. The cross mark is the logo of the brand. (Also read: Aryan Khan looks intense as he directs dad Shah Rukh Khan's ad, Suhana Khan shares pic) Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in stills from a new commercial.

This is the first time Aryan has worked with Shah Rukh on an ad. Shah Rukh Khan had earlier made it clear that Aryan was not keen to act but was a good writer. The 25-year-old has already written his first web series and will soon begin its direction.

Recently, Aryan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and their entire family featured in a new coffee book. It also includes pictures of the father-son duo with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. Aryan also accompanies Shah Rukh Khan or fills in for his absence at film and IPL events. He recently accompanied him to Yash Chopra's residence to pay their condolences upon his wife Pamela Chopra's death.

Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, Aryan never planned to follow Shah Rukh's footsteps to become an actor. Suhana is currently gearing up for her debut film, The Archies. Shah Rukh had also cleared all doubts about the same when he said in a 2019 interview about Aryan's plans to not go into acting.

He had said on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, “He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me.”

Meanwhile, the release date of Suhana's Netflix film The Archies is still awaited. It is a coming-of-age story set in the 1960s that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

