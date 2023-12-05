Shah Rukh Khan wears Archies t-shirt to film's premiere with Gauri, AbRam, Aryan; Suhana Khan looks breathtaking in red

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan and his full family reached for The Archies premiere to support Suhana Khan. Suhana will be making her big Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar film. She looked stunning in a sequined red gown at the event in Mumbai. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic is also there in Suhana Khan, says Ganesh Hegde Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Savita Chhibber at The Archies premiere. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and family at The Archies premiere

Shah Rukh gave a shoutout to his daughter's film as he came wearing an Archies t-shirt with a black blazer and pants. With him came the entire family, wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. The actor's mother-in-law Savita Chhibber also made a rare appearance to support her granddaughter.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The family posed together for the paparazzi. Shah Rukh was seen blowing kisses towards the media. As all of them walked away for the screening of the film, the Jawan actor was seen adorably holding Suhana's hand as both were discussing something.

Celebs at The Archies premiere

Several other celebrities also attended the film premiere in Mumbai. This included Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and Rekha. The entire Bachchan family was also spotted to cheer for Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda who is also making his Bollywood debut. Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also mark her official entry into the industry with the film.

The Archies

The Archies is a teen musical film, which is based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is backed by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Suhana will play Veronica Lodge while Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews. Khushi Kapoor will essay the role of Betty Cooper. The film is slated to be released on December 7 this year. It also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place