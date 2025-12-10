'Aap pant bhi achi pehante aur shirt bhi': Shatrughan Sinha defends paparazzi after Jaya Bachchan’s ‘gande pant comment’

At a recent event in Mumbai for the unveiling of the latest issue of Society Achievers magazine, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha offered warm support to the paparazzi just days after Jaya Bachchan’s widely discussed remark about photographers. Shatrughan Sinha defended paparazzi at an event in Mumbai, following Jaya Bachchan's criticism of their attire. (PTI)

Shatrughan compliments paparazzi's dressing sense

Appearing alongside Poonam Dhillon, Shatrughan lightened the atmosphere when he praised the media personnel present, saying, “Aap log pant bhi achhi pehente hain aur shirt bhi achhi pehente hain. (You wear nice pants and shirts)” His comment prompted laughter, and Poonam expressed her delight, remarking that with such positive energy, it felt as though “the new year has already begun.”

While Shatrughan Sinha has largely shifted his focus to public life and politics in recent years, he has made only a handful of appearances in films. His last notable screen role was a cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), where he appeared as himself in a light-hearted sequence featuring several industry veterans.

What did Jaya Bachchan say

Jaya Bachchan had recently stirred conversation online when she questioned the dressing sense of paparazzi, reportedly asking why they did not dress more appropriately for public events. Her remark triggered a mix of reactions, with some agreeing with her perspective on professionalism and others feeling it was unnecessarily critical of photographers who often work in challenging and fast-paced environments.

Jaya, who has often spoken about her discomfort with intrusive photography, did not mince words when addressing the issue in a conversation with Barkha Dutt. She remarked that many photographers behaved unprofessionally and lacked proper training. “Bahar drain-pipe type gande-gande pants pehen kar, haath mein mobile le kar… they think just because they have a phone, they can take your picture and say whatever they want, along with the kind of comments they pass (Wearing dirty pants like drain pipes, and mobile in hands, they think they can take your picture),” she said.

Jaya has not given any clarification about her comment.