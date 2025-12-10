Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Aap pant bhi achi pehante aur shirt bhi': Shatrughan Sinha defends paparazzi after Jaya Bachchan’s ‘gande pant comment’

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 08:53 pm IST

Shatrughan Sinha supports paparazzi in Mumbai event, contrasting Jaya Bachchan's critical remarks on their attire.

At a recent event in Mumbai for the unveiling of the latest issue of Society Achievers magazine, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha offered warm support to the paparazzi just days after Jaya Bachchan’s widely discussed remark about photographers.

Shatrughan Sinha defended paparazzi at an event in Mumbai, following Jaya Bachchan's criticism of their attire. (PTI)
Shatrughan Sinha defended paparazzi at an event in Mumbai, following Jaya Bachchan's criticism of their attire. (PTI)

Shatrughan compliments paparazzi's dressing sense

Appearing alongside Poonam Dhillon, Shatrughan lightened the atmosphere when he praised the media personnel present, saying, “Aap log pant bhi achhi pehente hain aur shirt bhi achhi pehente hain. (You wear nice pants and shirts)” His comment prompted laughter, and Poonam expressed her delight, remarking that with such positive energy, it felt as though “the new year has already begun.”

While Shatrughan Sinha has largely shifted his focus to public life and politics in recent years, he has made only a handful of appearances in films. His last notable screen role was a cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), where he appeared as himself in a light-hearted sequence featuring several industry veterans.

What did Jaya Bachchan say

Jaya Bachchan had recently stirred conversation online when she questioned the dressing sense of paparazzi, reportedly asking why they did not dress more appropriately for public events. Her remark triggered a mix of reactions, with some agreeing with her perspective on professionalism and others feeling it was unnecessarily critical of photographers who often work in challenging and fast-paced environments.

Jaya, who has often spoken about her discomfort with intrusive photography, did not mince words when addressing the issue in a conversation with Barkha Dutt. She remarked that many photographers behaved unprofessionally and lacked proper training. “Bahar drain-pipe type gande-gande pants pehen kar, haath mein mobile le kar… they think just because they have a phone, they can take your picture and say whatever they want, along with the kind of comments they pass (Wearing dirty pants like drain pipes, and mobile in hands, they think they can take your picture),” she said.

Jaya has not given any clarification about her comment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Aap pant bhi achi pehante aur shirt bhi': Shatrughan Sinha defends paparazzi after Jaya Bachchan’s ‘gande pant comment’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On