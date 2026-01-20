New Delhi, Filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane have come on board to present "Thursday Special", a short film by National Award-winning filmmaker Varun Tandon. Shoojit Sircar, Vikramaditya Motwane come on board short film 'Thursday Special' as presenters

Billed as a tender exploration of love, companionship, and change, "Thursday Special" is headlined by seasoned actors Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama. The film will be released on the Humans of Cinema channel on YouTube on January 29.

Produced by Karan Luthra and written by Tandon, with Krati Tandon as co-writer and executive producer, the film centres on Ram and Shakuntala, an aged couple bound by years of marriage, a shared love for food, and a cherished Thursday ritual.

“Thursday Special really moved me with its simplicity and gentle storytelling,” said Sircar, known for movies such as "Piku", "Vicky Donor", "October" and "Sardar Udham".

The filmmaker said the short film reminded him of his own unreleased feature "Shoe Bite", starring Amitabh Bachchan.

“Varun’s nuanced portrayal of companionship, ageing, and love is heartfelt and mature. It’s a delicately handled take on marriage and middle-age relationships, especially impressive for a young filmmaker, and it reminded me, in a way, of my unreleased film 'Shoe Bite'.

"The storytelling in ‘Thursday Special’ is clear and sincere, with every department serving the story. Knowing that Varun has made over 15 short films highlighted his passion and dedication, and I felt both he and the film deserved support,” Sircar added.

Motwane, the director of critically-acclaimed movies "Udaan", "Lootera", "Trapped" and series "Black Warrant and "Jubilee", said what stayed with him after watching "Thursday Special" was its attention to lives that often go unnoticed on screen.

“When I watched ‘Thursday Special’, I was struck by the fact that though all the stories we tell are human stories, we tend to forget that there are so many other stories out there in the mundane, and in the lives of people who you would not expect to have unique stories,” he said.

