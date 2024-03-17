Sobhita Dhulipala talks about working on Monkey Man: 'Dream to be part of Dev Patel's vision'

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her acting debut in Hollywood with Monkey Man. In an interview with PTI, she opened up about the film and shared that she is super excited to make her Hollywood debut alongside Lion star Dev Patel. (Also read: Monkey Man first reviews: Dev Patel film debuts with a stellar 88% Rotten Tomatoes score) Sobhita Dhulipala at the world premiere of Monkey Man at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

What Sobhita said

The actor talked about the much-awaited movie on the sidelines of the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. The 31 year-old actor said, "It’s my first time working in a new industry, it’s Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me. Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel's vision.

The actor further talked about the film's reception at SXSW and added, “I just came back from the world premiere at Austin. It was amazing, what a beautiful reception. I had goosebumps from the whole experience. People were hooting, cheering, clapping and screaming. There was a standing ovation.”

About Monkey Man

Monkey Man also marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel, who has starred in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire as well as acclaimed films like Hotel Mumbai, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Lion and The Green Knight. In Monkey Man, Dev portrays an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. His character fights against the mighty and rich who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother's death.

The film also stars a host of Indian actors including Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe and Makarand Deshpande. Patel co-wrote the screenplay of the film along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Dev recently received a standing ovation at Monkey Man's SXSW world premiere earlier this week. As the audiences cheered for him, he got emotional while expressing his gratitude with folded hands. Monkey Man is produced by Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. It is set to release in theatres on April 5.

