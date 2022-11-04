Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’: I did not want to...

Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’: I did not want to...

bollywood
Published on Nov 04, 2022 03:20 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha revisited time when people reminded her how actors debuting opposite Salman Khan didn't last long in Bollywood. Here's how she dealt with it.

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan in Dabangg.
Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan in Dabangg.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonakshi Sinha in a new interview talked about shattering myths around her debut in Bollywood. Sonakshi debuted opposite Salman Khan in Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg. She talked about how people randomly told her that she wouldn’t last long in the industry. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL movie review

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. In 2010, she appeared as her popular character, Rajjo, Salman Khan’s love interest in Dabangg. Her successful launch fetched her best Female debut awards.

During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi was asked about being told ‘whoever debuted alongside Salman Khan, didn’t have a long-lasting career.’ She responded, “This (is) such a sad thing to a newcomer who is just about to start their life. It was very, very random at that point of time. Honestly, it wasn't something I did not want to pay attention to at that time. I concentrated on my work and that's the only way.”

Sonakshi, who shares a great equation with Salman Khan, agreed that her concentration at work paid off and proved people wrong. On Friday, she saw the release of her film Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film highlights issues like women battling body image issues and body shaming. Talking about the film, Sonakshi said during the promotions, “This film was a cathartic experience. Even before we started our career, we faced a lot of body shaming because we were big children.”

Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She has Kakuda as her next film. Touted to be a ‘spooktacular’ horror-comedy, the film also has Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Marathi director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is backed by RSVP Movies.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonakshi sinha salman khan dabangg + 1 more
sonakshi sinha salman khan dabangg

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out