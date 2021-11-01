Sonakshi Sinha threatens Huma Qureshi with legal notice: 'Stop posting my...'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday pulled actor Huma Qureshi's leg and told her that she will send her a 'legal notice'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonakshi Huma's Halloween post and teased her.

Sonakshi Sinha captioned the post, "Stop posting my pictures as your own just for compliments. Sending you legal notice." In her post, Huma Qureshi shared a picture of herself behind a mask. She wore a black outfit and kept her hair loose.

Sonakshi re-shared a post.

Sharing the post, Huma captioned it, "Happy Halloween #lol Photo from last night #soho #nights." Reacting to the post, Twinkle Khanna dropped a red heart emoji. Sonakshi commented, "Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as your own." +

Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma's brother, reacted to Sonakshi's comment, "@aslisona hahahahahha yahan bhi cheating (cheating here too)." Sonakshi replied, "@saqibsaleem she just wants ppl to tell her she's pretty so she's using my photos now saqu. Pls samjhao isko (Please make her understand)."

Meanwhile, Huma also shared pictures with film director Gurinder Chadha and London mayor Sadiq Khan recently. She had captioned her post, "So cool meeting with the Mayor of my favourite city in the world - London @sadiq and my darling @gurinder.chadha #london #dairies @britishfilminstitute #londonfilmfestival."

Huma was last seen in BellBottom along with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Adil Hussain. She will feature in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming film Valimai. It also stars Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

The film will release theatrically during Pongal in January 2022. The Tamil action thriller film is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Boney, under his banner Bayview Projects LLP. Huma also has a cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney Hotstar on August 13.