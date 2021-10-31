Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi Sinha, Luv-Kush don’t do drugs: ‘Their upbringing is good’

Shatrughan Sinha said that his children, daughter Sonakshi Sinha and sons Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, do not have vices such as drugs. He also talked about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

In an interview, Shatrughan raised questions about the manner in which Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month. He suggested that the arrest was done either to distract from issues or to settle scores with Shah Rukh.

While speaking to NDTV India, Shatrughan was also asked if it was challenging for celebrities to guide their children in the right direction, given their busy schedules. “Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’ (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’),” he said.

“Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children - Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things),” he added.

Shatrughan added that other parents should take care that their children are not lonely, getting into the wrong company or developing vices. He said that they should at least have one meal with their kids.

Shatrughan said that while Aryan should not be forgiven because he is Shah Rukh’s son, no one has the right to target him just because he is who he is either. “Justice hona chahiye aur aaj wohi hua (There should be justice and that is what has happened today),” he said, referring to Aryan getting bail in the case.

On October 2, Aryan was arrested after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. While he was not found to be in possession of any drugs, he was accused of trafficking on the basis of his WhatsApp chats and was lodged at the Arthur Road jail. He was released on bail on Saturday morning.