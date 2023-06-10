Sonam Kapoor reacts as husband Anand Ahuja shares new post featuring her with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. See birthday pic

Actor Sonam Kapoor has reacted after her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja shared a new picture featuring her and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anand shared the photo as Sonam Kapoor clocked her 38th birthday. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor celebrates first birthday with son Vayu at London home) Sonam Kapoor with her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Anand shared a new pic of Sonam and Vayu

In the picture, Sonam sat on the bed as Vayu lay next to her. While the toddler looked at his mother, she smiled at him. Sonam wore a white and golden ethnic outfit. Vayu was seen in a printed kurta and pyjama. Anand Ahuja geo-tagged the location as Delhi.

Anand's note for Sonam

He captioned the post, "Evenings like this … ‘Um Vayu’ @sonamkapoor … You’re an angel on earth - full of kindness, empathy, knowledge and perspective. We’re so lucky to have your care & love every moment of every day. Happy Birthday, my Jaan. @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents." Reacting to the picture, Sonam wrote, "Thanks for making my birthday so special." She also commented, "Love you so so much."

Anand's post for Sonam's birthday

Earlier, Anand shared another photo featuring Sonam with their baby. He had captioned the post, "Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor … Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday, my Jaan- ‘Um Vayu’. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal." She wrote, "Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life."

Rhea wished Sonam

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also shared a bunch of pictures of the actor and wished her. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared photos of Sonam wearing a grey outfit. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend. I probably don’t say it enough but I have the best big sister in the world. Generous, loving, fiercely loyal and fearless. My muse forever, @sonamkapoor. Working the streets of London like her own personal runway, the birthday girl is in..."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March last year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. A few months later, the couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20 in Mumbai.

