Sonu Nigam's team member injured in scuffle over selfies, one booked: 'People should think about consequences when...'

Less than a week after cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car was attacked during a brawl over selfies, singer Sonu Nigam's team member Rabbani and bodyguard were injured in a scuffle when some unidentified men approached him for a selfie on stage. The incident took place when Sonu attended a music festival in Chembur on Monday. The Mumbai police have registered a case against one person in the matter. No arrest has been made by the police so far. Also read: Sonu Nigam says Laal Singh Chaddha was plagued by negativity, songs would have reached level of Kal Ho Naa Ho

"After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. Rabbani could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall," Sonu Nigam said as per ANI.

On his police complaint against those who misbehaved with them, he further said, "I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance..…"

A Twitter user shared a video from the event and it shows Sonu Nigam and others coming down on stage when few men abruptly pushed them, one of whom fell down from the stage on the side. The video went viral in no time.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam's complaint, the police said.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters that the accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar. "I have talked to Sonuji. Till now, we haven't found any such evidence. The accused wanted to take a selfie or he may have tried to garner some media attention...We would investigate further to ascertain the cause," he said.

Swapnil Phaterpekar is believed to be the son of a local MLA.

(With ANI inputs)

