Sunny Deol talks about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) While his equation with Shah Rukh Khan has matured with time, actor Sunny Deol says he has developed an emotional connection with Salman Khan and is happy to collaborate with Aamir Khan on an upcoming project. HT Image

As per media reports, Sunny had a bad experience while working on the 1993 film "Darr", which had Shah Rukh as an antagonist. Directed by Yash Chopra and also starring Juhi Chawla, the movie turned 30 on Sunday.

Sunny and Shah Rukh were photographed posing together and embracing each other at the "Gadar 2" success bash in September.

"I'm so thankful to him (Shah Rukh). I remember speaking to him and he was in Dubai for the promotions (of 'Jawan'). I thought he wouldn't come but he came straight from there. He was there for a little while. I didn't get a chance to meet or speak to him after that (party) but whenever I do it would be beautiful.

"We as actors, have certain things (that happen) over a period of time. When we are younger we are a bit different and as time goes by we start maturing and we start understanding what life is in reality. All of us have changed quite a lot. That's the beautiful thing about it. Time is a healer of everything," the 66-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

About Salman, Sunny said he recently met his "Jeet" co-star, who also shares a close bond with his brother Bobby Deol and father Dharmendra.

"We spent nearly two-three hours in Goa. We were laughing and joking about just in general, we were happy with how things are. We also spoke about doing something together. He (Salman) was very happy. I remember he had called me once and how emotional he was and he said how much he loves me. That's the kind of connection we have," he added.

Sunny will next start working on "Lahore, 1947", produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The Partition drama will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

"Aamir was there at the party too and he said, 'I want to meet you tomorrow'. Then we got down to discussing a film ('Lahore, 1947'). It was a really emotional and beautiful moment. God has been great," he said.

While Sunny and Aamir haven't co-starred in a film yet, they have worked with Santoshi in separate projects.

"We will be starting it (shoot) very shortly. We are trying to put up a set and then we will take it off. That's a film that Raj and I were going everywhere to do but it was not happening. This is what happens when something works ('Gadar 2') then the doors open. That's the reality of life, we can't change that," he added.

According to Sunny, it was his childhood friend Karim's idea that he should host a party for "Gadar 2" success.

Besides Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor attended the event.

Sunny expressed happiness about receiving all the love and appreciation from his colleagues for "Gadar 2", the sequel to the 2001's film "Gadar".

"There were a lot of positive vibes, I had called everyone from younger to senior people from the industry. I called everyone with whom I worked and even those with whom I hadn't worked. They all came with positive thoughts, good feelings and all the happiness. I could feel the vibe.

"It was very sweet... I remember telling Salman that 'You call me every time and I would never come (to the party) but you came (for my party)'. When there's genuine happiness, it feels good," he added.