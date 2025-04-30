Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunny Deol was roped in for Jaat after this Tollywood actor declined it, reveals director

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 30, 2025 05:26 PM IST

In a recent interview, director Gopichand Malineni revealed that Sunny Deol is not the first actor that Jaat was pitched to. Here's what he said. 

Actor Sunny Deol’s Jaat, directed by Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni in his maiden Bollywood film, was initially pitched to another actor. In an interview with TeluguOne, he revealed that he initially pitched the film to Nandamuri Balakrishna, who turned it down. (Also Read: Balakrishna roped in for a crucial role in Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2; everything we know)

Sunny Deol in a still from Gopichand Malineni's debut Bollywood film Jaat.
Sunny Deol in a still from Gopichand Malineni's debut Bollywood film Jaat.

Jaat was first pitched to Balakrishna

Gopichand was asked about the stories he pitched to Balakrishna, given that they will work together again after their 2023 hit Veera Simha Reddy. When asked if it’s true he pitched something else to Balakrishna initially before their 2023 hit, he hesitantly said, “Yes, it’s a different story. Actually, the first story I thought of is now Jaat,” confirming that Sunny was not the first one he pitched it to.

Gopichand then explained why he did not do the film with Balakrishna and said, “I had two to three stories actually for Balayya babu. After Akhanda, people had high expectations of him. And, of course, he knew that. I initially pitched him an idea, and he liked it. But after Akhanda was released, he thought it would be better if we did a faction film. I am a huge fan of Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu, so we made Veera Simha Reddy.”

About Jaat

However, the director seemed more than happy to pivot from Balakrishna to Sunny for the project because he expressed happiness about how the film was received in the north. He said that he visited theatres and watched people dancing to the title song that rolls during the end credits. Gopichand also claimed that the film was received well because it was a ‘south-style film’ with a hero from the north.

Also starring Randeep Hooda and Regena Cassandrra, Jaat tells the story of a mysterious stranger who decides to help a village reeling under oppression. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected over 85.65 crore net in India and 115.10 crore worldwide since its release on April 10.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol was roped in for Jaat after this Tollywood actor declined it, reveals director
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On