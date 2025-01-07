Theatre actor Alok Chatterjee dies, Swanand Kirkire remembers Irrfan Khan's NSD batchmate: Ek nayaab abhineta chala gaya

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire on Tuesday shared that theatre actor Alok Chatterjee died. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of Alok. He also penned a note for him. Alok was the National School of Drama (NSD) batchmate of late actor Irrfan Khan. Alok Chatterjee was a gold medalist at NSD.

Swanand Kirkire posts note for Alok Chatterjee

In the photo, Alok was seen looking away from the camera in a formal shirt. Swanand captioned the post in Hindi and English, "Alok Chatterjee.. ek nayaab abhineta chala gaya! Woh NSD mein Irrfan ke batchmate the (Alok Chatterjee .. A unique actor is gone! He was Irfan's batchmate in NSD."

"Irrfan agar Kalidas the toh Alok Chatterjee Vilom! Vilom apne Kalidas se milne chala gaya! Rest in peace Aalok Bhai (If Irfan was Kalidas then Alok Chatterjee was Vilom! Vilom went to see his Kalidas! Rest in peace brother Alok)!" he concluded.

About Alok

As per a report in Money Control, Alok died at around 11 pm on Monday night. His death was due to multiple organ failure. As per India Today, he died at the age of 64. Alok's last rites will be held later on Tuesday.

More about Alok

Alok and Irrfan were classmates at the NSD from 1984-1987. Both the actors played lead roles in many plays for those years. He was also a gold medalist at NSD. Alok was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Academy awards for his contribution to Indian cinema. He was the former director of the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama.

Alok directed William Shakespeare's play A Midsummer Night's Dream and Arthur Miller's play Death of a Salesman. He also acted in Miller's play. He also taught at NSD and FTII.

In an old interview, Alok had said, as quoted by Money Control, "I had gone to Delhi to become a performer. Had I wanted to do films, I would have gone to FTII Pune. I am living my life for theatre. He had said that I have studied in NSD, due to which theatre is in my blood. I am not a painter sold in the market."