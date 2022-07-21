Twitter doesn't seem impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer: 'Masterclass in how not to cut a trailer'

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer-Liger was released on Thursday. The film which marks Vijay's Bollywood debut also stars Ramya Krishnan. As soon as the trailer of the film was dropped internet users reviewed it on social media. Also Read Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan are here to slay as mom-son duo in thrilling drama with Ananya Panday

Liger's trailer received mostly negative responses on Twitter, with many comparing Vijay's performance in the film, to his previous ones. While some called the trailer a ‘cringe fest’, many others called it ‘disappointing’. One person wrote, “#Liger only best thing in the trailer was #MikeTyson or else it will be a perfect cringe feast. Tyson scene will erupt in theatre same like, when we see #Rolex in Vikram” Another one said, “Dint Feel like Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy and Dear comrade felt like more a fighter than Liger. Not a power-packed trailer.” Tweets about the trailer.

One fan said that the trailer looked similar to Madhavan's 2016 film Saala Khadoos and Salman Khan's Sultan. The person wrote, “Frankly I didn’t like it at all. Gives me vibes of #SaalaKhadoos and #Sultan. Disappointed with #VijayDeverakonda with the script he has selected." While one predicted, “This is going to be a box office disaster," another one simply wrote, “Very disappointed with the story.” One even called it the ‘worst’ and wrote, “Probably Liger trailer is the best in the worst list of all the trailers released this year.”

While so many people slammed the trailer, some Vijay Devrakonda fans shared the trailer calling it the ‘most awaited film’. One fan said, “Vijay is a crowd-puller. I have high expectations.” Praising Ramya, one said, “Very strong character. Amazing.”

The 2-minute-long trailer of Liger introduces the audiences to Vijay's character, who's an MMA fighter in the film, and shows him acing the fight sequences with ease though he has a stammering issue. Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of Vijay's mother on-screen made an impact with her glimpses of being a badass mother. Ananya Panday plays the role of Vijay's love interest and the trailer also showed Mike Tyson making a stylish entry.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

