Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal is filled with gratitude after completing Sam Bahadur: 'So much I got to live'

Vicky Kaushal is filled with gratitude after completing Sam Bahadur: 'So much I got to live'

bollywood
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 07:28 PM IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared that he had wrapped up shooting on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He wrote that he had only gratitude to be a part of the film and thanked everyone on the film crew.

Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, will be released on December 1, 2023.
Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, will be released on December 1, 2023.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal shared that he had wrapped filming on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The biopic will be released later this year on December 1, 2023. The actor took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself in character with Meghna and wrote that he was filled with gratitude after completing the film. (Also read: Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw gets a hero's welcome. Watch)

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! (red heart emoji) IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023." Vicky shared a photo of himself on set, in uniform as Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He is seated on top of a jeep, with director Meghna smiling and posing in front of him.

Vicky's father, action director Sham Kaushal wrote in the comments section, "May God bless the film & whole team with all the success. Puttar (son), love u & proud of u. (smiley face, flower bouquet and hug emojis)." Actor Satyadeep Dubey wrote, "Killing it bhai (fire and red heart emojis)." Director Shlok Sharma also dropped fire emojis on Vicky's post.

Fans also congratulated the actor on the upcoming film and shared how excited they were to see him step into the role of the war hero. One fan on Instagram commented, "I can see how great this film comes out (smiley face and red heart emojis) from your smile! Can't wait." Another fan shared, "So proud of you heera (diamond)."

Vicky and Meghna have previously worked together on Raazi (2018) which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead. Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The biopic will follow Sam's journey in the Indian Army over four decades and over multiple wars. Sam was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vicky kaushal meghna gulzar
vicky kaushal meghna gulzar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out