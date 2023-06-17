Vijay Varma asks Tamannaah Bhatia if their story is also a ‘lust story’, what will be her response?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen together for the first time in Lust Stories 2. The two seem to have an intimate love story in one of the films which are part of this anthology. Now a new promo clip shows Tamannaah calling all of Vijay's definitions of love nothing but ‘lust’. The video ends with Vijay asking Tamannaah if their story too is not love but a ‘lust’ story as they sit while holding hands. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why she broke her 'no-kissing rule' for Lust Stories 2 Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in a still from a new Lust Stories 2 promo.

The new promo was shared by Netflix on Saturday with the caption: ‘Raat ko neend nahi aa rahi? Ya dil mein dhak dhak aur kuch kuch ho raha hai? Toh aapko Lust… Stories 2 ka intezaar hai (if you are unable to sleep at night and are feeling something in your heart, then you are the one waiting for Lust Stories 2)’.

Tamannaah clears Vijay's doubts

The video opens with Vijay watching a scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and saying, "Agar sacha pyar hai to wo zarur palat ke dekhegi (she will definitely turn around if there's true love)." Tamannaah rubbishes his thoughts and says, “Enough, this is not love but lust." Vijay denies her claims and asks, “What if one falls in love at first sight like Raj, Rahul and Prem?” Tamannaah again replies, "It's lust at first sight, love takes time".

She also passes off feeling sleepless, restless or feeling butterflies in the stomach or jitters as lust, and not love. The video shows the two of them dancing while talking and also shares a glimpse of film posters titled Love At First Sight, Dil To Mads Hai, Basketball Basketball Hota Hai and Foreign Wali Love Storiyaan.

Lust Stories 2 cast

Lust Stories 2 is billed as a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the lens of women, stringing them together thematically. Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma round out the ensemble cast of Lust Stories 2.

More about Lust Stories 2

It consists of four shorts, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. It will release on Netflix on June 29. The new edition of the anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Ashi Dua (Flying Unicorn Entertainment), who also backed the inaugural Lust Stories in 2018. It was nominated at the International Emmys.

