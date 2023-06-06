Lust Stories 2 teaser: Neena Gupta talks about 'test drive' before marriage as Kajol giggles in this anthology

Netflix India on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of Lust Stories 2 featuring Neena Gupta, Kajol, and Vijay Varma among others. Taking to its YouTube channel, Netflix India released the nearly one-minute-long video of the anthology film. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar felt nervous about intimate scenes with Neil Bhoopalam in Lust Stories) Neena Gupta, Kajol and Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.

Neena in Lust Stories 2

The clip started with Neena Gupta, who plays an elderly woman, telling several people that a test drive is done before buying a car. She asked if the same should not be done before tying the knot. Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma are also present in the room as they smile and look away. Kajol is seen giggling at Neena's words.

As the teaser continues, Kajol is seen teasing a man. Mrunal dances at a club with Angad Bedi. Vijay Varma smiles as Tamannaah Bhatia makes goofy poses in the video. The teaser also gives a glimpse at Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome. Vijay and Tamannaah also get romantic in the teaser.

Mrunal-Angad and Vijay-Tamannaah are ‘couples’ in the film

Seemingly, Mrunal and Angad are in a relationship in the film while Vijay and Tamannaah are together. The teaser ended with a voice asking Neena, "Ma, kya bakwas karrahi ho (What nonsense are you talking about)?" Neena replied, “Jo karke tu paeda hua woh bakwas hai (The way you were born is nonsense)?”

The video was shared with the caption, "Here’s us teasing you before we take you on the full ride! Are you ready for it? #LustStories2 is coming soon, only on Netflix!" The movie has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh.

Neena's upcoming projects

Fans will also see Neena in Vishal Bhardwaj’s web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. She also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, the romantic comedy Pachhattar Ka Chhora, Baa, Ishq-E-Nadaan and Sabun with Jackie Shroff in the pipeline.

Kajol's next project

Kajol will be seen in the upcoming web series The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name. The original show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

