Bhumi Pednekar felt nervous about intimate scenes with Neil Bhoopalam in Lust Stories: ‘I barely had clothes on'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar in a recent conversation opened up about her intimate scenes in Lust Stories. Bhumi featured in the short direct by Zoya Akhtar. Talking about it, she revealed she was nervous before filming a ‘full throttle’ scene in a room full of people. Also read: When Bhumi Pednekar was shaken after being thrown out of film school

Lust Stories is an anthology, consisting of four different stories by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. In it, Bhumi essayed the role of a house help who maintains a complex situation with her owner, including a physical relationship. It also starred Neil Bhoopalam.

Recalling filming an intimate scene with Neil, Bhumi recently told Bollywood Hungama, “When I did Lust Stories, I was nervous. It was a ‘full throttle’ orgasm but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn’t have that. But, Zoya, with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it, because as she said, it is not about ‘you are a girl and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to’.”

“But, I was nervous because this is the most naked I can be in the room full of people. I barely had any clothes on and we have protection and technically done but still, between Neil and I, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor was so important because you are in a moment and it’s no different,” she added.

Besides Bhumi, Lust Stories also featured Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Neha Dhupia among others. It released in 2018 on Netflix and Bhumi received outstanding reviews for her part. Many also called it her breakthrough performance after the successful debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Bhumi was recently seen in writer-director Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera. In the film, she collaborated with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Bhumi will be next seen in films like Bheed, Bhakshak and Afwaah. She also has The lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor.

