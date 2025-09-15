When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how he contracted hepatitis: ‘75 per cent of my liver has been destroyed'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has often openly spoken about his health issues. A few years ago, on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Amitabh talked up about how he contracted hepatitis and revealed it was connected to his accident on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his health issues.

When Amitabh Bachchan talked about his hepatitis, Coolie accident

Speaking to a contestant, Amitabh had shared that he got hepatitis via a blood transfusion when he was admitted to the hospital after the accident. "In 1982, during the accident, I needed a lot of blood, nearly 200 people donated, and there were 60 bottles. And amongst them was one person who was carrying the Hepatitis B virus, which wasn't detected."

"This entered my body. This happened in 1982. And in 2005, during a general investigation, it was detected. 75 per cent of my liver has been destroyed. Toh abhi main jeewith hoon 25 per cent live pe (Now, I'm alive on 25 per cent liver)," he added. He had added that if a timely investigation isn’t done, such diseases can be dangerous.

When Amitabh talked about his tuberculosis diagnosis

A few years ago, Amitabh spoke about his health and revealed he had been diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2000. As quoted by news agency PTI, he had said, “In 2000, I was detected with TB and went through a very rigorous treatment for almost a year. I contracted TB on the day I was going to start the TV show KBC. It was a TB of the spine. It’s very uncomfortable. You cannot sit or lie down. Most of the time, I was on 8-10 painkillers a day just to survive the period when I was anchoring the game show.”

“Many people ask me why I contribute my services to a medical cause. I have had a complicated medical history. One of the reasons I took up TB is because I am a TB survivor. The reason I disclosed is that I felt that the word survivor is somehow a very powerful word. When I say I am a TB survivor, it seems like I survived a plane crash or a boat sinking. If you survive that, it lends a lot of power and strength to what you are saying deeper,” he had added.

About Amitabh's recent projects

Amitabh currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17. He was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut.