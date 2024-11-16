Which politician can become a good actor? Akshay Kumar's witty reply at HTLS

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday entertained the audience at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit with his witty replies. The actor appeared in HTLS 2024 with his Bollywood colleague Ajay Devgn and touched upon several topics, including the lack of unity in the film industry. Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He evoked laughter with his reply to HT chief managing editor Sonal Kalra's quick-fire questions. When asked who could become a good actor among politicians, Akshay Kumar without hesitation replied: "Arvind Kejriwal". He was quick to add that he meant it as a compliment.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar also revealed their favourite movies of each other. While Akshay said his favourite movie of Ajay is Drishyam, Ajay named Hera Pheri and Khaki.

Ajay Devgn announced that his next movie as a director will star Akshay Kumar in the lead. He, however, refrained from revealing more about the project.

When asked about giving up his Canadian citizenship at the right moment, before relationships soured between the two countries, Akshay Kumar said, "I got out at the right time.

When asked about the difference between Bollywood and South film industries, Ajay Devgn said there is a clear lack of unity in Bollywood. However, he mentioned that there will never be any conflict between him, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Ajay Devgn raised questions about thousands of comments made on a YouTube link of a movie trailer. He said no real movie lover has the time to comment on social media.

He said that actors like him are not bothered about what is being written about them on social media.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn agreed that they appreciate a politician or a leader's good work but avoid running them down for anything negative.