Zareen Khan hilariously claps back at ageist troll saying ‘shaadi kar lo, buddhi ho rahi ho'

Actor Zareen Khan recently took to Instagram to deliver a sharp and humorous comeback to an ageist troll who commented on her post, saying, “Shaadi kar lo, buddhi ho rahi ho” (Get married, you're getting old). Rather than ignore it, Zareen responded with wit and clarity—calling out the regressive mindset that views marriage as a solution to ageing or life’s problems. In a new video, actor Zareen Khan advocated for women's independence and critiqued the notion that marriage guarantees happiness.

Zareen Khan claps back at ageist trolls

She went on to highlight how marriage is often positioned especially in Indian society as a cure-all for everything. Zareen questioned why, when someone is unproductive or "not doing anything" with their life, families often default to “Shaadi karwa do” as a solution. “How is that helpful?” she asked. “If someone can’t take care of themselves, adding another person to the chaos won’t fix anything—it might just ruin two lives instead of one.”

Zareen also pointed out that women’s independence is still seen as threatening in many households. “If a girl starts becoming too independent or opinionated, families panic and say, ‘She’s slipping out of our hands.’ And again, the solution is: get her married.”

Ending her statement with a reality check, she asked, “Is marriage some kind of magic? From what I see, most marriages today barely last two or three months. So no, marriage is not the answer to every problem.”

Zareen Khan's career

Zareen Khan, who began her career with the 2010 film Veer opposite Salman Khan, has long faced public scrutiny, including unfair comparisons to Katrina Kaif. Zareen gradually established her own identity with performances in films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and 1921. Apart from Hindi cinema, she has also worked in Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Zareen has often spoken out against body shaming and societal expectations. She was last seen in the 2021 film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.