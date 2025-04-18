Aimee Lou Wood hints at reconciliation with Walton Goggins after feud rumours?

Aimee Lou Wood has addressed the rumours surrounding a supposed feud with her White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins in a recent social media post. The 31-year-old portrayed Chelsea in the third season of the HBO Max series, where her character formed a romantic relationship with Walton's character, Rick. Aimee Lou Wood addressed rumors of a feud with Walton Goggins from The White Lotus after they unfollowed each other on social media. (@waltongogginsbonafide/Instagram)

Despite their on-screen chemistry in Thailand, reports have surfaced suggesting tension between the actors after filming wrapped, leading to speculation about a fallout.

Aimee Lou Wood breaks the silence with social media post

The speculations began after keen-eyed fans noticed that Walton and Wood unfollowed each other on social media. On Thursday, Aimee Lou Wood took to Instagram to share a piece of fan art created by @sketchesbyspencer on her Stories. The striking illustration captured her and Walton Goggins during their time together on The White Lotus, subtly hinting that any tension between the two may have been resolved, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It is also to be noted that Wood’s post comes just a day after it was reported that the two will be seen together in be reunion for a work commitment, amid ongoing speculation about a feud between the two. CNN reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister claimed that despite the rumours, the pair's professional collaboration will continue, hinting that any reported tension may not be affecting their working relationship.

Aimee Lou Wood ‘forced’ to team up with Walton?

Wagmeinster suggested that she learned “off the record” that the Sex Education star might be being forced into a collaboration with Walton on a project “in the coming weeks.” During an appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, she explained, “There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together.”

She continued, “So, if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them... It’s not like they can’t be in the same room, is my point. Because I am told that there is something on the books. But also like work is work, right? So if you have to do something for work... look, they're about to go into a giant Emmy campaign. Like every person in that show is going to be nominated.”

Wagmeinster added, “They're going to have to be in the same room. But, the reason why that was interesting to me, is because if you look at like a Blake Lively Justin Baldoni thing, like they cannot be in the same, right? So this isn't at that level by any means, because I am told that they are going to be doing something for work in the next few weeks.”