All about the The Big Bang Theory spin-off, will it be about Raj or Howard?

Great news for all the Big Bang Theory fans out there. After the overwhelming success of the long running series Warner Bros are expected to bring its spin-off very soon. The decision comes after Young Sheldon, a show about Sheldon Cooper's childhood also became a big success. This new show could again look back at a character's past, just like Young Sheldon did. It's a way to learn more about them. Hold Onto Your Seats, The Big Bang Continues: Exploring the Spinoff (Image via Max)

A new show related to The Big Bang Theory might be released around 2025

The new spinoff of The Big Bang Theory was announced on April 12, 2023 and is being written by Chuck Lorre, the creator of the original show. The spinoff will be on the newly-launched Max streaming platform.

It is still in the early development phase, so it might not be released until 2025 or 2026. But until then, we can watch the original show and the prequel of Young Sheldon to keep us entertained.

What to expect from The Big Bang Theory spinoff

As not much information is being shared about the new project, it's hard to guess what the story will be. But it's being speculated that that it will focus on Howard and Raj. They were funny in the original series, and some fans think that Raj's story didn't have a satisfying ending. So, this spinoff could give him a chance to have a more fulfilling arc.

The actress who played Amy, Mayim Bialik, said that she doesn't think Amy will be the main character. But she might make a guest appearance.

The new spinoff is still a mystery, but it's exciting to think about all the possibilities. In the meantime, we can watch the original series to get our fix of The Big Bang Theory.

The world of The Big Bang Theory is getting bigger again. Chuck Lorre is in charge and there are lots of characters and stories to choose from. People are really excited to see what comes next.

While we wait for more real news, watching the old series again could be a great way to get ready for the new spinoff.

