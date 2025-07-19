Search
Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh is the reason behind her recent heartache. Here’s the reason

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 12:59 pm IST

As per a new report, Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has "temporarily moved in" with her rumoured girlfriend. And she is not okay about it.

Actor Angelina Jolie is reportedly going through a difficult time as her daughter Shiloh, 19, is planning to move out of their family home to live with her rumoured girlfriend, dancer Keoni Rose.

Angelina Jolie with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt (L) and Shiloh (R).(AFP)
Angelina Jolie facing heartache over Shiloh’s plans

As per a new report by RadarOnline, Angelina is not ready to let go of her daughter.

According to their sources, Shiloh has "temporarily moved in" with Rose, and "they've been living there together for the last weeks." The report claimed that Angelina is "not calm" about the development in the life of her second-eldest daughter.

"There is no way Angie is calm about this – she likes all her birds in one nest. But she has peace of mind because security goes wherever her kids go. Mama bear makes sure her cubs are watched over by ex-Navy SEAL security personnel," said the insider.

The Oscar winner shares six children with her former husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh; and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Brad Pitt is also alarmed by Shiloh's new relationship. While sources claimed the F1 star doesn't have a problem with same-sex partnerships, Brad is concerned that his daughter is being exposed to questionable influences, and he blames his former wife for the same.

More about Shiloh

The reports around Shiloh moving out of Angelina’s house emerged after she was spotted hugging Rose outside their shared condo in Los Angeles. Shiloh and Rose first sparked romance rumours in November last year.

In 2024, Shiloh dropped her father's last name. On May 29, Shiloh, who likes to keep her private life away from the spotlight, made an appearance at a dinner that celebrated the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant's collection with Net-A-Porter. Her new name was introduced in the release, which refers to Shiloh by a new name: “Shi Joli”. The moniker that pays homage to her mother while shortening her legal name.

