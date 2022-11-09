Black Panther Wakanda Forever first reviews hail tribute to Chadwick Boseman, praise 'MCU film anchored by women'

The first reviews of Black Panther : Wakanda Forever are out. Expectations were riding high and early reactions have said that the Ryan Coogler sequel is an impressive follow up to the 2018 release Black Panther, which remains one of the best-reviewed and awarded films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some critics have criticised the film as well but by and large, most have praised for being a fitting follow up and strong tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Also read: Black Panther 2 first reactions call it the best Marvel film since Endgame

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been received positively by the critics and holds a current score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 80 reviews. The consensus reads, “A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.” Critics have praised the action, cast and direction adding that the sequel adds a fitting tribute to the memory of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the first film.

Writing for The Wrap, Alonso Duralde has said that there is a "great deal to enjoy" in the sequel, while USA Today critic Brian Truitt called the film, "funny, clever and heartbreaking." Jack Cole of Slant Magazine was a little apprehensive of the "lugubrious and plodding narrative," but commended director Ryan Coogler as "one of few contemporary filmmakers who’s able to bring a unique vision to today’s blockbuster formula." Vanity Fair critic Richard Lawson praised that Coogler did a “commendable” job in acknowledging the absence of Boseman in a respectful way, praising the “care for craft and detail,” further adding that it was “refreshing to see a Marvel film so anchored by women.”

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Magazine also had similar praise for the film, adding how, “The most striking thing about the movie, though, may be what a matriarchy it is, both by nature and nurture: Without their king, Wakanda has become a queendom from the top down, overseen by Bassett's regal, ageless Ramonda, the gorgeously daunting Gurira, and Wright, who rises to fill her dramatically expanded role with feline grace and vulnerability.” The character of Namor was also singled out for praise, with Kevin L. Lee of AwardsWatch commenting, “Every time the film focuses on Namor, the importance of protecting his people, and his interactions with Shuri, the film excels.”

Some reviews were not as positive, with Mick LaSalle of San Francisco Chronicle commenting that Wakanda Forever “feels as lost and forlorn as the Wakandan people.”

Although the sequel was on the cards for a long time, the absence of Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, pushed the release back as the script had to be rewritten. Eventually, the film's team and the MCU bosses decided against recasting his character, and focused on introducing a new Black Panther character instead.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has also introduced a new character in the film named Namor, played by actor Tenoch Huerta. The rest of the cast including Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira return to carry the story forward. The film releases in theatres on November 11.

