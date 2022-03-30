Chris Hemsworth hints he may be done as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 'Enthusiasm might be waning'

Chris Hemsworth was one of the original six Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And he has been a leading light in the Marvel filmdom for over a decade. His fourth solo Thor film - Thor: Love and Thunder - is set to release later this year. And fans have been hoping to see the Australian actor in the role for some time to come. However, in a recent interview, the actor has hinted that his time as the God of Thunder in the MCU may be done. Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder promo art gives first glimpse at female Thor

Chris made his first appearance as the character in Thor (2011), followed by two solo sequels, as well as appearances in the various Avengers films over the years. He is the only one of Marvel films' 'big three' still left in the MCU. The other two - Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and Chris Evans' Captain America - have left.

Speaking to Australian TV program The Today Show, Chris was told by the host that Tom Holland has signed on for more Spider-Man films and asked if he would be signing on for more Thor films. Chris laughed and replied, "How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they’ll have me, I’ll turn up, but I feel like it might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm."

The good news for fans is that Chris will do at least one more film as Thor, the one he has already wrapped up. Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and introduces Christian Bale to the MCU. With Natalie playing a female version of Thor in the film, there had already been speculation that Chris may be passing on the baton to her. Set pictures have shown a buff looking Natalie shooting for the film.

The film, which releases on July 8, is part of the MCU's Phase 4, and adapts elements from the Marvel Comics' series where Natalie's character Jane Foster takes on the mantle and powers of Thor.

