Ahead of Dead Reckoning Part One, wedding band recreates Mission: Impossible theme in Jaipur. Watch

Days before the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, in Indian cinemas, a wedding band has recreated the iconic MI theme live in the walled city of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Wedding band playing Mission: Impossible theme

The popular Indian wedding band, known as JEA Band, took to the streets of the old, walled city of Jaipur to play a live rendition of the Mission: Impossible theme. In the video that's gone viral on social media, men dresed in signature red and gold uniforms are playing trumpets and drums to the tune of the Mission: Impossible theme.

Jaipur junta dancing to the theme

In the video, people of Jaipur can be seen enjoying the band's performance, clapping along and recording it on their phones. And after a typical baaraat crescendo, the people can also be seen dancing along like they do in baaraats, with huge grins intact.

About Dead Reckoning release in India

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the box office collection on the opening day, July 12, is likely to be between ₹12 crore and ₹14 crore. This would make Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One the biggest opener for Tom Cruise in India so far. The last Mission: Impossible film, Fallout, opened to ₹9.50 crore in India in 2018. The new instalment is likely to improve on the same.

HT's review of Dead Reckoning Part One

The review by Hindustan Times says Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is a great, fun time at the movies. “As for Tom, he will do anything, jump off anything, crash into anything, for your viewing pleasure, to ensure you have the greatest time at the movies that you deserve. After last year's brilliant Top Gun: Maverick, it won't be a stretch to call him the true king of summer blockbusters. Hours after watching it on the bloated IMAX screen, images of him plunging off a mountain still stay embedded in the mind and the stomach. It surely adds significantly to the effect that it was all a real stunt, performed by 61-year-old Tom himself,” the review stated.

