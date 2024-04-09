Dev Patel says he was ‘ashamed’ of his Indian heritage in school, tried to correct that with Monkey Man

Dev's confession

“There was a time when I was ashamed of the Indian part of my heritage. When you're in school in Greater London, it's not the coolest. I'm trying what I can to not show that part, going into films like Slumdog Millionaire and doing all these kind of movies. I realised actually that with the first movie I'm going to direct, I'm not going to double down, I'm going to triple down on culture,” said Dev.

Dev on influences for Monkey Man

“I grew up watching Bollywood and Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Carrey and Jackie Chan. It's all in there (in Monkey Man). It's the cocktail that makes me,” added Dev.

He said that Monkey Man is inspired by one of the old stories of Lord Hanuman, where he forgets who he is and loses all his confidence. Rediscovering himself with the help of other marginalised forces made for a great arc for an action movie.

About Monkey Man

The action thriller follows the journey of a young man, portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man.

Alongside Dev, the film also features Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Dev Patel also serves as a producer on the film, along with Hollywood filmmaker Jordan Peele. The film premiered to glowing reviews at the SXSW earlier this year.

Monkey Man hit cinemas overseas on April 5, but it's yet to be cleared for a release in India. It earned $10.1 million in its opening weekend.