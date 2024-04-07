 Dev Patel shares how this reaction to Monkey Man made him ‘very emotional’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Dev Patel shares how this reaction to Monkey Man made him ‘very emotional’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 07, 2024 08:13 PM IST

Dev Patel wrote, directed, produced, and starred in Monkey Man. The actor opened up about an audience reaction after the film's premiere.

Dev Patel is garnering acclaim for his directorial debut Monkey Man. The actor was seen holding back tears after he received a standing ovation after the world premiere of the film at SXSW last month. Now, in a new interview with Digital Spy, Dev revealed a particular reaction from an audience member that made him ‘very emotional’. (Also read: Dev Patel says Shah Rukh Khan films are his favourite, shares why he cast Sobhita Dhulipala in Monkey Man)

Dev Patel got a standing ovation at the SXSW premiere of Monkey Man.
Dev Patel got a standing ovation at the SXSW premiere of Monkey Man.

What Dev said

Speaking to Digital Spy, Dev said, “When we went to SXSW an older Indian man came to me and he shook my hand. As I was going to leave, he held on to me and said: 'I'm jealous of my son'. And I go, 'That’s a weird thing to say.'”

He then continued, "And he goes, 'He's 14 years old and he's lucky that he's going to have someone like you representing him in a film like this, and I never had that'. And I was very emotional when he said that."

In a recent AMA session on Reddit, Dev revealed how difficult the shoot was for the entire team. “We only had three or four break-away tables, so once I would perform a huge bulk of stunts, I would scream CUT and then immediately, all of us would get on our hands and knees looking for all of the broken pieces of wood to glue the tables back together for the next shot,” he said in one response.

More details

Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma. “After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him,” reads the official synopsis of the film. The film released in theatres on April 5.

Sunday, April 07, 2024
