 Dev Patel says Shah Rukh Khan films are his favourite, shares why he cast Sobhita Dhulipala in Monkey Man | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Dev Patel says Shah Rukh Khan films are his favourite, shares why he cast Sobhita Dhulipala in Monkey Man

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 29, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Dev Patel recently conducted an AMA session on Reddit where he answered a bunch of fan questions around his upcoming release Monkey Man.

Dev Patel is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Monkey Man. The actor conducted a fun AMA session on Reddit where he answered fan questions on directing Monkey Man, the most challenging part of the process of making the film, his favorite Bollywood films growing up, and the decision to cast Sobhita Dhulipala in the film. (Also read: Dev Patel became so emotional he had to turn his back and wipe his tears, Monkey Man co-star recounts SXSW premiere)

Dev Patel at the premiere of the film 'Monkey Man' in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Dev Patel at the premiere of the film 'Monkey Man' in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

On his favorite Bollywood films

During the AMA session, a fan asked, “What are your favorite Bollywood films? Any of them inspire your writing/direction for Monkey Man?” Dev replied, “Anything Shah Rukh Khan does.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the most challenging part of making Monkey Man

Another fan asked, “Given that writing an original screenplay is very time-consuming and mentally taxing, what would you say was the most challenging part of the process?” Dev replied, “Editing! It was a very complicated puzzle to put together - especially the TABLA TRAINING MONTAGE.”

On casting Shobita Dhulipala

Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala in a pivotal role. The film also marks her Hollywood debut. A second fan brought up her casting choice and Dev replied, “Not only is she breathtakingly beautiful - but she carries pain well as a performer. I wanted to find a leading woman that was trapped in a corrupt system like my character but somehow she has a strength and takes the lead in our interactions. She’s not a damsel in distress but instead a woman caught up in a horrible reality. She notices this young man is struggling and in fact stops him from being exposed.”

Apart from Dev and Sobhita, Monkey Man also stars Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande among others. It revolves around an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. Dev's character fights against the mighty and rich who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother's death.

Produced by Jordan Peele, Monkey Man will be released theatrically by Universal Pictures in India on April 5.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Explore the art deco structures of Mumbai through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Dev Patel says Shah Rukh Khan films are his favourite, shares why he cast Sobhita Dhulipala in Monkey Man
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On