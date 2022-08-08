Henry Cavill being approached to return as Superman in DCEU by Warner Bros, but ‘he doesn't want to do it’: reports

Henry Cavill may just return to the big screen as Superman, if the folks at Warner Bros Discovery--the studio behind DC films--have it their way. In a social media interaction, two industry insiders recently revealed that the studio is in talks with Henry, trying to get him to reprise the role he has played in the DC Extended Universe. However, they added that the actor isn’t too keen about the return. Also read: Henry Cavill to return as Superman, but only in a cameo for now

Henry first played Superman aka Clark Kent in the 2013 film Man of Steel, a reboot for the character and what would later be the first film in the DCEU. He later reprised the role in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). However, after the studio began looking at a different direction for the future of DCEU, it was reported in 2019 that Henry was out of the picture for future projects.

In a conversation on Twitter Spaces, Erik Davis of Fandango and Umberto Gonzalez from The Wrap revealed that Warner Bros is actively trying to get Henry to don Superman’s blue and red spandex again but the actor is not to keen about it. Talking about the multiverse in DCEU, Umberto said, “The Multiverse has to stay, if they want to keep [Supergirl actress] Sasha Calle and bring back a new Superman or bring back Cavill or something, that's going to have to be the reality of it." To this, Erik replied, “I had heard a story that they've asked [Henry Cavill], and he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't want to come back.” He added that despite Henry’s reluctance, the decision-makers at Warner Bros. Discovery "like him as Superman."

Henry has been a fan favourite when it comes to the iconic character, with many rallying behind him and campaigning for his return. However, reports have also claimed that the British actor is in talks with Marvel Studios for an unconfirmed role in the MCU. If that materialises, it would pretty much shut the door on any possible DC returns. But for now, fans are happy about the possibility.

