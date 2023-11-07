close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon are dating after split from respective partners

Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon are dating after split from respective partners

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 07, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Interestingly, there is an age gap of almost 20 years between Kevin and Reese.

Hollywood superstars Kevin Costner And Reese Witherspoon are dating after split from their respective partners, according to a report by New Idea. The report says that the two stars came together earlier this year when they started discussing the potential for collaboration between them.

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner(Reuters)
Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner(Reuters)

“Kevin’s had his eye on Reese ever since she won her Oscar, but he didn’t count on finding her absolutely charming as hell. They’ve been calling and texting on the pretence of finding the perfect script, but it’s becoming almost a daily occurrence,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Interestingly, there is an age gap of almost 20 years between Kevin and Reese. Kevin is 68 years old while Reese's age is 47. However, their age difference has not become an issue of compatibility, according to the source.

“No-one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off. They’re extremely compatible,” the source added.

ALSO READ| 'I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol…': Megan Fox on public response to her book of poems

According to the report, the two have also been meeting each other when they'are in the same city. The source revealed that the pair have been secretive about their meetings and don't want much details of their association to emerge.

“He and Reese are always careful to not be seen together but as soon as his Horizon commitments are done, they may be more relaxed about being seen together in public. It’s still very early days,” said the source.

Kevin is working on a film Horizon, which he is doing after leaving the hit TV show Yellowstone.

Notably, Kevin has split from Christine Baumgartner. The former couple have separated over irreconcilable differences according to the divorce suit filed by Christine on May 1. The couple's marriage lasted for over 18 years during which they were blessed with three children namely two sons: 15-year-old Cayden and 14-year-old Hayes and a 12-year-old daughter Grace.

On the other hand, Reese has settled her divorce from talent manager Jim Toth in August.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out