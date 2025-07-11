Sofia Vergara celebrates 53rd birthday in white bikini amid Tom Brady romance buzz

Actor Sofia Vergara celebrated her 53rd birthday in style on a summer vacation in Sardinia. The Modern Family star celebrated her 53rd birthday in a white bikini while vacationing in Sardinia amid rumours around romance with Tom Brady. Sofia Vergara's post comes amid rumours that she is enjoying the summer getaway with football player Tom Brady.

Sofia Vergara turns 53 in style

The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a picture where she showed off her figure. She wore the tiny white bikini as she posed for her fans online to celebrate her birthday.

In the image, Sofia is seen sitting on the floor of her hotel villa, instead of lounging on the sofa. The space around her is beautifully adorned with bouquets of flowers. An elaborately decorated birthday cake and an assortment of other baked treats can be seen on the table behind her.

To add to it, several huge vases filled with roses, hydrangeas, and flora are also seen in the background. The second part of the post included a short video offering a closer look at the decor and her cake.

The actor also indulged in sweet treats on her birthday, including a chocolate brownie and a cherry-topped birthday cake with frosting spelling out “Feliz Cumpleanos”, which means “Happy Birthday” in Sofia’s native Spanish.

She captioned the post: "Bday in Sardinia!!"

Sofia’s personal life in spotlight

The post comes amid rumours that she is enjoying the summer getaway with football player Tom Brady. They both attended the launch of the Luminara superyacht that charges a whopping $78,000 per night -- launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

According to Page Six, Tom had asked to switch seats at one of the gala dinners to sit next to her. After the yacht excursion, the duo continued hanging out together in Ibiza.

In fact, social media users wondered if the flowers in the pictures are from Tom, with one asking, “Are those flowers from Tom?" "Tom Brady bought those lol," stated another social media user.

Sofia was previously married to Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024. The former couple divorced because Sofia, who has a 33-year-old son named Manolo with her first husband Joe Gonzalez, didn’t want to have more kids.