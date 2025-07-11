Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara Hollywood’s next big couple or just a summer fling?

Tom Brady’s charm never ends. It didn’t take long for the former NFL star to stir up romance rumors with ‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara soon after being paired with Hollywood it-girl Sydney Sweeney over the Bezos-Sanchez wedding weekend. However, the question remains: Is this newfound love here to stay or simply a summer fling? US football player Tom Brady at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding celebration(AFP)

A clever switch at dinner

Speculation of something romantic cooking up between Brady and Vergara first appeared when the two set sail from Rome together aboard the star-studded Luminara superyacht launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. With A-listers like Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Colman Domingo among others, the event is one full of glitz and glamour, needless to say.

Vergara has been delighting her online audience with content from the vacation featuring her sunbathing in Walmart bikinis and dancing to Calvin Harris music.

It appears that in between drone shows and performances by artists like Ellie Goulding, Sting, and Janelle Monae, the 53-year-old actress also managed to top off her Ibiza vacation with a summer fling.

The speculation first started when some on board noticed the constant eye tension between Vergara and Brady over a gala dinner. “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source told Page Six. The two were photographed seated next to each other in a cosy-looking arrangement.

When Brady chose to continue his Ibiza vacation with Vergara, rumors of the two getting involved romantically fueled up further. Although Vergara’s grid is still featuring her possible beau and reps for Brady refused to comment on the matter to Page Six, fans are still hopeful of this fling blossoming into something more real.

“I guess Tom has thing for Brazilian 🇧🇷,” wrote one user on social media.

“Tom enjoying that single life,” wrote another user.

“Brady you stud,” commented a user.

Brady has been spending time this summer with his daughter Vivian whom he shares with his ex-wife Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Vergara divorced actor Joe Manganiello in 2023.

By Stuti Gupta