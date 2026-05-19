Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War review: John Krasinski returns in a slick but uneven action thriller.

Before long, James Greer (Wendell Pierce) is tracking Jack down to drag him back into the fold. The old crew slowly gets back together, with Mike November (Michael Kelly) joining the fray. From there, it’s a breathless, multi-country sprint from the deserts of Dubai to the rainy streets of London to neutralize a modern, disturbingly plausible threat.

The movie doesn’t waste time with a slow build. A routine surveillance operation in Dubai goes sideways, uncovering a massive conspiracy involving rogue assassins and stolen intelligence that could compromise global alliances.

When the fourth season of the Prime Video series wrapped up three years ago, in 2023, it felt like John Krasinski ’s Jack Ryan had earned his retirement. He’d survived the global conspiracies, stopped the wars, and walked away from the CIA chaos for good. But Hollywood rarely lets a good hero rest. Jack Ryan: Ghost War pulls the character back into the field, transitioning the franchise from the small screen to a sleek, 105-minute feature film.

Big screen, bigger action If you're judging this movie strictly on its visuals, director Andrew Bernstein hits it out of the park. Ghost War looks incredibly polished and expensive. Better yet, Bernstein relies heavily on practical effects, handheld camera work, and gritty stunt coordination rather than drowning the screen in cheap CGI.

The absolute peak of the film is a massive, multi-stage sequence set in London. It effortlessly strings together a high-speed car chase, a rooftop pursuit, and some brutal, close-quarters combat. It’s tense, beautifully shot, and serves as a strong reminder of how well this franchise can scale up for a cinematic release.

The cast: Old chemistry vs. new faces John Krasinski slips back into Ryan’s shoes effortlessly. What I’ve always appreciated about his take on the character is that he allows Jack to look visibly exhausted and burdened by the weight of his choices. That human vulnerability keeps the movie grounded, even when cars are flipping over in the background.

The dynamic between Krasinski, Pierce, and Kelly is still the secret sauce of this franchise. Their banter feels natural, like real people who have stared death in the face together too many times.

Max Beesley also turns in a solid performance as the villain, Liam Crown, playing him with a cold, quiet menace rather than chewing the scenery. Sienna Miller plays Emma Marlowe, a character crucial to the plot who is unfortunately saddled with every tired spy-thriller cliché in the book.