Selfies, pasta and fun on the beach: Inside Alia Bhatt’s girls trip with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and mom Soni Razdan

Actors Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's beach getaway is the stuff of friendship goals, and the fact that their moms: Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan, also joined the fun makes it all the more special. Akansha's recently shared a peek into their vacation and fans are gushing about the squad's laid-back charm.

Akansha shares glimpses of vacay with Alia Bhatt

On Monday, Akansha shared some stunning pictures from her trip to Maldives with Alia on Instagram. She captioned her post with, “Oops, we did it again.”

The post featured a mix of photos, showcasing Akansha against the breathtaking backdrop of the beach, savouring delicious food, and playfully posing with her shadow on the sand. The post also included joyful selfies of Akansha with Alia.

One picture captures a warm and cheerful moment featuring Alia with her mother, Soni Razdan, and her best friend, Akansha along with her mother Anu. They look happy and relaxed as they pose closely together for a selfie. In the image, Alia smiles brightly at the camera, while Akansha is seen holding a beach-style tote bag, and leaning in with a playful expression. Soni is in the middle. They are seen in casual outfits and minimal makeup.

Social media users loved the pictures. One comment read, “Wow, you look splendid", with another sharing, “Hey, beautiful." One fan shared, “Wow, such beauty”, with one writing, “Aalu is looking gorgeous."

A fan wrote, “Lovely”, and another shared, “She is sooo cute." One mentioned, “You guys are serving major besties vibes”. Another shared, “Slaying together”.

About Akansha and Alia’s bond

Akansha and Alia have been friends since they were kids. They always support each other on social media. They also frequently share pictures with each other from their trips and lunch dates.

“Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don’t get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup,” Alia said about Akansha in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Akansha had equally kind words to say about Alia: “Ali has evolved emotionally since her childhood. So my life has been easy, from the days when the boys never called me back to now. During all real-life problems, I never had to go to a therapist. She is my go-to person. People might say ‘oh she’s busy’, but for me, she is a ‘velli’, who is always unconditionally available for me.”

Alia's upcoming films

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be an addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.