Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan play BFF game, reveal how actor has Ranbir Kapoor on speed dial, wants two sons in future

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:36 IST

Soul sisters forever — that’s how best friends Ali and Kanchi — Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, describe their camaraderie. On Friendship Day, the childhood BFFs sat together for an exclusive chat and shared what made their bond so strong. Alia also shared a video on her YouTube channel in which the two play a game about friendship.

How would you describe each other?

Alia: Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don’t get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup.

Akansha: Ali has evolved emotionally since her childhood. So my life has been easy, from the days when the boys never called me back to now. During all real-life problems, I never had to go to a therapist. She is my go-to person. People might say ‘oh she’s busy’, but for me, she is a ‘velli’, who is always unconditionally available for me.

Tell us about that one fight you both will never forget.

Akansha: When I’m angry, she’d keep calling and I’d keep disconnecting. Then she’ll send voice messages like ‘are you mad?’ During fights, Ali has spoken so loudly that I couldn’t hear anything. In the last 25 years, there was just one fight. We were busy and hardly spoke to each other for six-seven months. After Student of the Year, she went to Marrakesh for a film festival. I didn’t know about it. I told her we need to talk and then I started dreaming…

Alia: (cuts in) Every time we have some problem, she dreams that I have died or something has gone wrong with me and I’m crying. The moment she dreams of it, she makes sure we meet.

So the sorry part is done with quickly?

Alia: We always end up laughing. Once we were shopping at a mall in Dubai, but Kanchi, who loves dahi, wanted to pick some from a supermarket. I told her we can’t as there was no time, but she won’t listen and we started fighting. Suddenly I notice that her gums were bleeding and I was like one second... and we cracked up. But yes, the dahi was picked up and eaten with great excitement.

Is there anything you dislike about each other?

Alia: I don’t like the way she deals with her romantic relationships. She’s very quick to judge. She’s an amazing friend and people should see that side in relationships, too.

Akansha: Ali radiates a positive vibe, but, over the years, she’s losing her fun side. At times, she takes herself too seriously.

In difficult times, how do you comfort each other?

Alia: We don’t say the obvious things to each other. I expect her to know my mind more than I know my own. She knows what’s the right thing to say to me at that time. Your best friend should be the first person to slap you, not your enemy.

Akansha: We don’t call to share the problem, we usually call to vent. It’s really crazy how when she says ‘I’ve met a guy’ and I’m that friend who is already pissed. I’m like ‘What? Why? Who is he? Get him out? I don’t want him, I don’t like him’.

Alia: So the first thing is protection from her side.

We heard Akansha is making her Bollywood debut, and Alia is helping her. Is that true?

Alia: As kids, we were in the school plays, dancing and singing together. So now, when she is taking the leap, I’m very excited. I’ve also read these reports about me helping her, but Kanchi has done everything on her own. She has gone for auditions, met people and sometimes, I didn’t even know. Then finally she nailed the part. I’m there to give advice, but can’t take away her achievements. I feel more nervous about her career than mine. I’m there for support, but she doesn’t need it because she has her head in the game.

Akansha: I’ve a golden goose in my life (laughs). I know that she has my back, always.

So what advice did you give Akansha?

Alia: That it takes time to find your footing and she’ll have to control herself on Instagram.

Akansha: Last December, a Tarot card reader predicted I’ll sign my first film in March (2019) and an angel friend will reveal the news. On March 28 this year, I was watching a film when Ali called and said, ‘Remember what the Tarot card reader said?’. And she revealed I’ve got the part. Though we laughed, it was a very emotional moment.

How about working together in future?

Alia: That’s going to be crazy. We did shoot a brand shoot together and people on the set were like ‘what’s wrong with these two?’ I’m looking forward to the day when I give her the best debut actor award and go to Koffee With Karan together.

Akansha: The Koffee with Karan dream needs to be fulfilled soon.

Fun trivia

AKANKSHA ON ALIA

First boyfriend: It was in 6th standard and the boy was Adam. Ali dumped him the moment he left school and moved to another guy.

Favourite song: She listens to what I make her listen to, so, it’s Senorita. Before that it was Gravity and Lamborghini.

One thing she always carries: Her phone and airpods

ALIA ON AKANSHA

Favourite actor: She has this big crush on Drake, though he isn’t an actor. Apart from that we both are Kareena Kapoor fans.

Favourite film of yours: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Kapoor & Sons

Favourite pass time: Watches documentaries

(Text: Shreya Mukherjee; Shoot Coordination: Kavita Awaasthi; Photos: Satish Bate/HT)

