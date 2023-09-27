Is Selena Gomez dating Noah Beck? Tiktok has its theories

Selena Gomez and Noah Beck sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving a game together. The actress and the TikToker were seen walking with each other in Paris this week. Selena Gomez and Noah Beck were seen walking with each other in Paris this week (noahbeck/Instagram, selenagomez/Instagram)

The video of the two of them surfaced on TikTok, and fans have their theories. “Their vibes are lowkey the same both nice asf,” one user wrote in the comment section. “They did not leave together it was a groups of friends,” one user claimed. “Orrr maybe they just friends,” one fan speculated. Another said, “It seems like he following her don't look like they, re dating”.

“yessss please l want them together,” one user wrote, while another said, “Noah and Selena I would never imagine but love itt”. “Theyre bestie,” one user said. Another wrote, “there’s no way surely”.

When Selena Gomez admitted she is single

Earlier in June, a TikTok video that went viral showed Selena admitting that she is single. The video showed her sitting as an audience on a field as a night soccer match is played in the background.

Selena was heard yelling “I’m single,” followed by "I'm just a little high maintenance!” She then said, “But I love you so much.” It is also unclear whom she addressed the words to.

Who has Selena Gomez dated?

Selena has previously had several high profile relationships. She made headlines for her relationship with Nick Jonas in her younger days. She went on to date Justin Bieber after splitting from Jonas. Selena and Justin dated on and off over as many as eight years, before they finally called it quits in 2018. Selena has also been linked to stars like Zedd, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd over the course of the next few years.

It was also rumoured that Selena recently dated The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after they were first spotted in January 2023 at a New York City bowling alley. Two months later, in March 2023, she was spotted having dinner with Zayn Malik in New York City.

In June 2021, Selena spoke to Vogue Australia and revealed how many of her relationship experiences have been bitter. She claimed that she named her beauty line and 2020 album ‘Rare’ reflecting back on the feeling of not being good enough.