Mrunal Thakur reveals her struggle with body-shaming, says Akshay Kumar's advice helped boost confidence

Actor Mrunal Thakur has opened up about facing years of body-shaming and online trolling over her weight, revealing that advice from actor Akshay Kumar played a key role in helping her embrace her body and regain confidence in a new interview. Actor Mrunal Thakur reveals her battle with body shaming and how Akshay Kumar's advice helped her regain her confidence.

Mrunal Thakur on struggle with body shaming Mrunal admitted that in the past, the pressure to conform to narrow beauty standards often left her feeling low. “I’ve had my days. There were days I would go to bed crying and cry myself to sleep. I would wake up with puffy eyes and tell myself that it’s not worth it,” Mrunal told News 18, recalling moments when the criticism seemed unbearable.

She explained that overcoming these feelings required immense courage, especially in an environment where support was not always forthcoming. The turning point came when she realised that self-acceptance was the key to confidence. A chance encounter with a young fan made her reconsider her perspective: while the fan admired her body, Mrunal realised she herself was wishing for someone else’s physique. That moment helped her understand the importance of valuing herself first, rather than seeking validation from others.

Akshay Kumar's advice to Mrunal Thakur Mrunal also credited actor Akshay Kumar for reinforcing her journey of self-belief. She recalled his advice, “I had met Akshay sir, and what he told me was very beautiful. He said to me, ‘I’m so happy that you’ve embraced this version of yourself. It’s great that you don’t listen to the voices around you that tend to trigger you or say a thousand things, and you just do what you feel. But if a role requires you to cut down, do that,” Mrunal said. His words left a lasting impression and gave her the confidence to prioritise her well-being over external pressures.

Over time, she has embraced her natural curves and learned to be comfortable in her skin, emphasising the importance of self-acceptance. With a supportive circle of friends and a positive outlook, Mrunal says she now feels empowered to face public scrutiny without letting it affect her self-esteem.