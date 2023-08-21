AP Dhillon reveals if he is single amid dating rumours with Banita Sandhu

Singer AP Dhillon's dating life is making headlines these days, but he seems to have denied being in a relationship. AP and actor Banita Sandhu were rumoured to be dating after the release of his music video With You that featured the both of them. Banita also recently shared intimate photos of them from a hotel room, which many believed was confirmation that they are indeed seeing each other. (Also read: Who is Banita Sandhu, AP Dhillon's rumoured girlfriend who debuted with Varun Dhawan in October) AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu have been rumoured to be dating since the release of their video With You.

Is AP Dhillon single?

Now, in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, amid the release of his Prime Video documentary AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, AP was asked if he and his mates are single. “We are married to the game,” the singer said with a laugh. When pressed further, AP shrugged, hinting that he was indeed single.

AP Dhillon, Banita dating rumours

Banita and AP feature in his romantic music video for new single With You. It shows them sharing intimate, adorable moments on a trip to Italy. The clips are shot on each others' phone and show them sharing kisses, cuddling and dancing in beautiful locations.

After its release, many on social media wondered whether AP and Banita were dating in real life. The rumours grew stronger, when she attended the premiere of his documentary in Mumbai last week. Later, she even shared pictures of them together before heading for the screening.

Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actor, who worked with Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film October. She also acted in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham.

About AP Dhillon First of a Kind

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind took viewers through AP's journey from a small village in Punjab to ruling the hearts of millions across the globe.

“When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating,” AP Dhillon earlier said.

“My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realize their own dreams,” he said.

