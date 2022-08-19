BLACKPINK drops new song Pink Venom, first single in nearly two years; fans say: 'This return is legendary'. Watch

BLACKPINK on Friday dropped a new song Pink Venom and its music video on YouTube, ahead of their full-length album Born Pink, which is set to release in September. This is their first single in nearly two years, ahead of a planned nine-month world tour. The over three-minute-long hip-hop number also comprises traditional Korean musical instruments. (Also Read | BLACKPINK confirms comeback in August, announces plans for world tour)

In the song, BLACKPINK members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – sing and rap as they show off their fierce avatars. A part of the lyrics goes, "This that pink venom/This that pink venom/This that pink venom/Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em/Straight to ya dome like whoa whoa whoa/Straight to ya dome like ah ah ah/Taste that pink venom/Taste that pink venom/Taste that pink venom/Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em/Straight to ya dome like whoa whoa whoa/Straight to ya dome like ah ah ah."

Reacting to the new song, a fan commented, "Such a perfect song. The lyrics are amazing, the raps are wonderful, the costumes are the best. Still can't get the ‘ratatata’ lyrics out of my head. I am so proud of my queens." Another person said, "Really, this return is legendary, you're playing, and the beauty of the clip is not describing crying, you are playing, I love you." A comment also read, "Been waiting for 2 years for this masterpiece and it's worth it!!!"

Another person said, "Wow wow this is amazing I like it so much I'm happy that I waited until the end it was worth it I love you all so much this is actually the best work of all their works." "A nice comeback after a long time. The members' beauty, clothes, song, everything is perfect. We love you BLACKPINK," wrote another fan.

Earlier, news agency Reuters quoted BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment as saying that the music video for the song is the most expensive it has ever produced. The new album, Born Pink, set for release on September 16, presold more than 1.5 million copies in a week, double the number of the group's first album, YG said. BLACKPINK released their first full-length album, titled The Album, in October 2020.

BLACKPINK will kick off their world tour in October and visit at least 26 cities, performing for some 1.5 million fans. The trek, spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, will begin in October and end in June 2023.

