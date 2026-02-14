Bombay HC restrains Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against Palash Muchhal
Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal had filed a ₹10 crore defamation case against the actor for making ‘false’ and ‘outrageous’ accusations.
Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal, who was recently in the news after his wedding with batter Smriti Mandhana was called off, has found some relief regarding a suit. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the Bombay High Court has restrained actor-producer Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against the composer.
Palash Muchhal gets relief in suit
A bench of Justice Milind Jadhav, in its February 11 order, noted that Vidnyan Mane's comments were "prima facie insinuating and per se defamatory". Palash has filed a suit against Mane seeking damages and a permanent injunction for making defamatory statements against him and his family.
"The defendant (Mane) is restrained from making any further references and insinuations of the kind and nature attacking the plaintiff (Muchhal) and his mother, which are made in the said interviews, which are prima facie defamatory," the court said.
The composer's advocates Siddesh Bhole and Shreyansh Mitare had submitted to the court that there was a commercial dispute between the parties. But Mane's comments in the interview refer to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on November 23, 2025, which have harmed not just Muchhal's reputation but also that of his family members.
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 11.
About the complaint
Mane, a resident of Sangli, had approached the police last month, had filed a complaint. As per the complaint, Palash met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. As Mane showed interest in investing in film production, Muchhal said he could invest in his upcoming project 'Nazaria' as a producer, he claimed. After the film was released on OTT platforms, Mane can earn a profit of ₹12 lakh on an investment of ₹25 lakh, Muchhal told him, and also offered him a role in the film, the complaint alleged. The two met twice after that, and Mane allegedly gave a total of ₹40 lakh to Muchhal as of March 2025. The project, however, did not get completed, so Mane demanded his money back but allegedly got no response. He then approached Sangli police. He also accused Palash of cheating on Smriti before their marriage.
