Bombay HC restrains Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against Palash Muchhal

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal, who was recently in the news after his wedding with batter Smriti Mandhana was called off, has found some relief regarding a suit. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the Bombay High Court has restrained actor-producer Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against the composer. Palash Muchhal has composed music for several songs, such as Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui and Naach Basanti.

Palash Muchhal gets relief in suit A bench of Justice Milind Jadhav, in its February 11 order, noted that Vidnyan Mane's comments were "prima facie insinuating and per se defamatory". Palash has filed a suit against Mane seeking damages and a permanent injunction for making defamatory statements against him and his family.

"The defendant (Mane) is restrained from making any further references and insinuations of the kind and nature attacking the plaintiff (Muchhal) and his mother, which are made in the said interviews, which are prima facie defamatory," the court said.

The composer's advocates Siddesh Bhole and Shreyansh Mitare had submitted to the court that there was a commercial dispute between the parties. But Mane's comments in the interview refer to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on November 23, 2025, which have harmed not just Muchhal's reputation but also that of his family members.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 11.