BTS: Jimin talks about Jungkook's 25th birthday as he begins countdown; reveals why he hasn't 'shown face these days'

BTS member Jimin surprised fans as he shared posts on Weverse late at night and interacted with them. Taking to the platform late on Tuesday night, an excited Jimin spoke about fellow BTS member Jungkook's upcoming birthday. Jungkook will celebrate his 25th birthday (international age, he's 26 according to Korean culture) on Thursday. (Also Read | Run BTS: Jimin reveals he wants to try pole dancing)

On Weverse, Jimin wrote, "There's (just) a day left until our dongsaeng's (younger sibling in Korean) birthday." Jimin also shared a photo of all the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Junkook – including himself. He wrote, "Jungkook is appearing on the TV whoa, Instagram too... The reason I haven't shown my face these days is since I gained weight but I'm dieting once again though. Please wait a little bit."

Speaking about doing a live session for the ARMY, BTS fans, Jimin said, "I'll do it in near future. I was just living on while trying to make music. I once again realised that our members are people who are so so good (at making music) and amazing." He also said, "Our ARMY, I really miss you. I want to meet everyone together and just chat."

When a fan asked why he didn't sleep, Jimin replied, "I woke up after sleeping earlier." He said 'it seems that' when another person asked if his 'night owl life started again'.

Several fans wrote about shaving their hair, and not breathing if Jimin didn't reply to their comments. Reacting to it, the singer said, "In order to get a comment you guys keep saying ‘I'm shaving my hair, I won't breath'. You guys are cute. Since it's late, please go to sleep." A person asked Jimin to rate his love for ARMY and the singer said, "What is there to even say?" Ahead of signing out, Jimin said, "It was fun guys. I'll go for the time being."

