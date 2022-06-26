BTS’ Jin goes shirtless as he flaunts his ‘7’ tattoo, RM says ‘thought you weren’t wearing pants either’

BTS member Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, treated fans to a shirtless picture of himself on Sunday as he finally unveiled his new tattoo. As a part of their group pact, he got himself a tattoo that read ‘7’ on his lower waist. Sharing the picture, Jin wrote in Korean, “I also got a friendship tattoo.” (Also read: BTS: RM reveals his new '7' tattoo; ARMY convinced all seven got friendship tattoos)

In the pictures, Jin is seen with his back towards the camera at a beach destination. His tattoo is visible on his waist. The picture has not only captured the attention of his fans, but BTS members have also commented on it. Soon after he shared the post, J-Hope wrote in the comments, “Holy moly!” "Oh, I was shocked. I Thought you weren’t wearing pants either,” jokingly commented BTS leader RM. To this, Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.”

Jin’s pictures have now gone viral among fans on Twitter. A user wrote, “We live in a world where Jin has showed the most skin out of everyone in Bangtan in the year 2022 this was not in my chapter 2 bingo card.” “Kim Seokjin you were silent these past few days and came back topless holy shit you're driving me insane,” added another fan. Someone else commented, “Don’t be shy. Turn around Kim Seokjin.”

Previously, it was RM who had unveiled his ‘7’ tattoo as a tribute to his band with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. 7 was also the name of BTS’ 2020 album. Members have previously discussed on several occasions getting matching tattoos and much like Jin, others are likely to unveil their tattoos soon. They recently completed 9 years in the Korean entertainment industry.

