Jungkook trends on Twitter after he falls asleep during live, 6 million people watch it for 21 minutes

Trust your favourite BTS members to find the most special ways to be cute. On Sunday, when he couldn't fall asleep, BTS member Jungkook took to Weverse to for a live and dozed off with 6 million people watching him. (Also read: Jungkook reveals new details about his ‘rainy day fight’ with BTS' Jimin, talks about attending Suga's concert) Jungkook cuddled up in his bed and snoozed away as 6 million people watched.

Why did Jungkook go live?

At 7 in the morning, when he could not sleep, Jungkook started a live on Weverse. Dressed in a black short-sleeved T-shirt that showed off his tattoos, Jungkook was in his bed, covered in white sheets.

After talking for a bit he said, “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” He showed off his black pillow to the camera. Soon after, the singer fell asleep on camera. The live went on for 21 more minutes as almost 6 million people watched from their screens.

Fans react with cute messages

Army (fans of BTS), as expected, could not handle how cute it all looked. Jungkook began trending on Twitter with 890,000 tweets within hours.

One person wrote, “So we 6.6M (million) were literally with Jungkook in his bedroom on his bed... damnnnnnnnn this parasocial relationship is getting out of hands. Jungkook is unbelievable and i love it.”

Another wrote, “Sometimes, home is a person. Comfort is a person. Happiness is in a form of person. and for me all these comes in a single person that is Jeon Jungkook. He will always remain my favourite comfort person.”

A fan also said, “Jeon Jungkook sleeping together with army's at 4 in the morning... Idk (I don't know) which type of relationship are we in coz (because) it's definitely not healthy for my delulu (delusional) mind.”

Others also made hilarious memes about the whole episode. Check them out here:

More about BTS

Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys), better known as BTS, is a septet which comprises group leader RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. June 12 marks 10 years since BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album '2 Cool 4 Skool', which was released on June 12, 2013. Recently, Take Two released on June 9. According to their agency, Take Two conveys BTS' appreciation towards ARMY, their fan group, "for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you".

BTS are currently on a break as a unit, with two members Jin and J-Hope fulfilling their mandatory military service in the South Korean armed forces.

