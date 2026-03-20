BTS RM suffers ankle injury before bands’ historic ARIRANG comeback concert: Is participation at risk? Bighit clarifies

According to the group’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC, RM was injured during a rehearsal session on March 19 and was immediately taken to a hospital for examination. Doctors diagnosed him with a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion. Medical professionals have advised him to wear a cast and limit movement for at least two weeks to support recovery. Despite the injury, RM expressed a strong desire to participate in the concert, which is significant for both the group and its fans. Following discussions with the agency, it was decided that he would still take part in the event, though his on-stage performance, particularly choreography, would be limited to avoid further strain.

Just a day ahead of BTS ’ highly anticipated comeback concert, concerns emerged around leader RM after he sustained an ankle injury during rehearsals. The development came shortly before the group’s scheduled appearance at the BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG event, set to take place at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, marking their first full-group performance in nearly four years.

The agency acknowledged that the update may concern fans but reassured them that RM will be present and will engage with the audience within his physical constraints.

The incident comes at a major moment for BTS, who recently released their fifth studio album ARIRANG, their first full-group project in nearly four years. The 14-track album reflects the group’s journey and growth, with the lead single SWIM, written by RM, highlighting themes of resilience and perseverance.