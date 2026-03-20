BTS RM suffers ankle injury before bands’ historic ARIRANG comeback concert: Is participation at risk? Bighit clarifies
BTS comeback concert marks the group's first full performance in nearly four years, coinciding with the release of their new album ARIRANG.
Just a day ahead of BTS’ highly anticipated comeback concert, concerns emerged around leader RM after he sustained an ankle injury during rehearsals. The development came shortly before the group’s scheduled appearance at the BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG event, set to take place at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, marking their first full-group performance in nearly four years.
Bighit issues statement regarding RM's ankle injury
According to the group’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC, RM was injured during a rehearsal session on March 19 and was immediately taken to a hospital for examination. Doctors diagnosed him with a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion. Medical professionals have advised him to wear a cast and limit movement for at least two weeks to support recovery. Despite the injury, RM expressed a strong desire to participate in the concert, which is significant for both the group and its fans. Following discussions with the agency, it was decided that he would still take part in the event, though his on-stage performance, particularly choreography, would be limited to avoid further strain.
The agency acknowledged that the update may concern fans but reassured them that RM will be present and will engage with the audience within his physical constraints.
The incident comes at a major moment for BTS, who recently released their fifth studio album ARIRANG, their first full-group project in nearly four years. The 14-track album reflects the group’s journey and growth, with the lead single SWIM, written by RM, highlighting themes of resilience and perseverance.
About BTS Arirang concert and world tour
The comeback also marks the reunion of all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, marking the beginning of a new phase for the group. The upcoming concert at Gwanghwamun Square is expected to be a significant moment for fans globally, even as RM’s participation remains carefully managed due to his injury. The outdoor show, expected to draw hundreds of thousands, will also be livestreamed globally, with fans in India able to watch via Arirang TV and Netflix. This concert kicks off BTS’s Arirang World Tour, their first major global tour post-military service, spanning over 80 shows in 34 cities across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Oceania. The tour will feature performances from their new album ARIRANG alongside classic hits, highlighting their global impact and fan anticipation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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