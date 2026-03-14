‘Hello India!’: BTS shares exciting message for desi ARMY as countdown begins for Arirang album release
BTS fans in India can celebrate the group's comeback with a global livestream event on March 21 on Netflix.
Indian fans of BTS received a special surprise this week as the global K-pop phenomenon addressed them directly ahead of their much-awaited comeback. With the group preparing to release their new album Arirang on March 20, their first major release since completing military service, the seven members shared a warm “Hello India” message that instantly set social media buzzing. The video, posted by Netflix India, invited Indian ARMY to join a special global livestream celebrating the band’s return to music.
BTS special message for Indian ARMY
In the short clip, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, greeted their Indian fanbase with visible excitement. The video begins with the group enthusiastically saying, “Hello, India!”, before inviting viewers to join their upcoming comeback broadcast. Leader RM then encouraged fans to tune in for the special event, saying, “Watch BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG on March 21st live only on Netflix.” The members concluded the message with a cheerful sign-off together, “See you on Netflix.” a moment that instantly sparked enthusiastic reactions across social media from Indian fans.
For viewers in India, the livestream will begin at 4:30 p.m. IST on March 21. The event will coincide with the concert starting at 8:00 p.m. KST in Seoul, which will be broadcast globally on Netflix, allowing fans across different countries to watch the comeback celebration together.
How Indian fans can watch BTS World Tour live
Although the upcoming BTS World Tour ARIRANG does not currently include an India stop, fans in the country will still get a chance to experience the concert atmosphere. The tour will be screened live in theatres across India, enabling fans to gather and watch the performances together on the big screen.
The special screenings are scheduled for April 11, 2026 (3:15 p.m.) and April 18, 2026 (11:15 a.m.). Both screenings will feature performances broadcast from major tour stops, including Goyang in South Korea and Tokyo in Japan.
Hosted by PVR INOX Pictures, these cinema events offer fans a chance to collectively celebrate BTS’s long-awaited return, creating a shared, unforgettable experience for the desi ARMY.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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