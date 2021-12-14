BTS singer V shatters two Guinness World Records with his Instagram followers

BTS member V has broken two records with his Instagram account. The singer, along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, debuted on the social media platform last week.

The Guinness World Records revealed V has set two new records – fastest times to reach 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram. The BTS singer registered 1 million followers on his Instagram account within 43 minutes and surpassed 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes.

The record was previously held by NCT’s Taeil, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston.

The K-pop group has also broken numerous Guinness World Records this year. Their song Butter broke the records of most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours, among other feats.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have surpassed 20 million followers individually. At the time of reporting, RM has 22 million followers, Jin has 22.3 million followers, Suga has 21.9 million followers, J-Hope has 22 million followers, Jimin has 23.2 million followers, V has 25.6 million followers, and Jungkook has 24.1 million followers.

The K-pop group members have been actively sharing posts on Instagram since their debut. Given that the members are on a break, they have been sharing pictures and videos from their vacation. While V and J-Hope shared pictures from their recent trip to Hawaii, RM shared pictures from his trip to Texas. Jungkook, Jimin and Suga shared old pictures while Jin shared pictures of his cooking sessions.

BTS announced their Instagram debut on the same day that their agency Big Hit Music revealed the members will be on an ‘official extended period of rest.’ “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS, who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” the statement read. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families,” it added.