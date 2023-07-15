BTS' V visits Disneyland with friends, shares glimpses as park lights up in purple

BTS member V on Saturday posted photos from his recent trip to Disneyland in Paris. He had previously posted on the online fan community Weverse about his Disneyland visit. He was in Paris to attend Celine's fashion show. Also read: BTS' V reveals in new book why his fight with Jimin started over dumplings BTS member Kim Taehyung posted a bunch of memories from Paris trip.

V in Disneyland

V's trip to Disneyland was seemingly with his team. Peter Utz, Celine's head director of couture and events, was also seen in a photo with Kim Taehyung. V shared monochrome polaroid shots of himself, which were clicked in Paris. It was followed by some random close-up shots of him.

He added a glimpse of himself in a sequined fishnet vest. Another photo had V and others wearing matching white sweatshirts and Disney headgear while exploring the theme park. The BTS singer also posed with Peter at an eatery. All of them went and enjoyed a firework show in Disneyland, during which the park was light up in purple hues for seconds. V also met Mickey Mouse, going by his last picture.

V for Celine's fashion show in Paris

V was in Paris for Celine's fashion show. He wasn't the only Korean celeb as Park Bo Gum had joined him. Later, Celine cancelled its show, which was scheduled for July 2, amid growing protests in the city over the killing of a teenager by the police.

BTS

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, the group is on a hiatus to follow their solo careers. Jin and J-Hope are enlisted in the military and others will be joining the services too as per their individual timeline. The group is likely to be back, after wrapping up mandatory military service, sometime around 2025.

Kim Taehyung's solo debut

While other members have made their solo debut, Kim Taehyung is most likely the next one to announce an update on his solo debut soon. Reportedly, he is working on his solo album. While an official confirmation is still awaited, previously V had treated fans with a glimpse of his song Maybe. Many believed that Maybe might be a part of V's upcoming album. As per the lyrics of the song, Maybe is about love and distance. The singer played it live during one of his rare live sessions with fans, aka BTS ARMY.

