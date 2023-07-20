BTS' V making his solo debut in September? BigHit Music responds to reports

The solo debut of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has been anticipated by the BTS ARMY. For a long time, the BTS member has teased fans about a solo record. It was earlier reported that V would be releasing his solo music album this September. (Also read: BTS' V visits Disneyland with friends, shares glimpses as park lights up in purple) BigHit Music addresses rumors of the solo debut of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung. (Photo by Twitter/taeguide)

V's solo debut

BTS's agency BigHit Music has now said that there is no confirmation of his schedule as yet. The agency officially announced on July 20, “The schedule is being released after confirmation. V is currently working relentlessly on his solo album."

V as Cartier ambassador

Meanwhile, fans have also expressed disappointment on the non-promotion of Taehyung’s solo activities. A few days ago, he was named as the new brand ambassador of Cartier and the face of their Panthère de Cartier campaign. Thereafter, the Cartier Panther Necklace 18k Yellow Gold sold out within minutes on the luxury brand website after it was announced that Kim Taehyung became their brand ambassador and his pictures on Instagram went viral. Even the Cartier website crashed after the news. D’Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President Chief MKG Officer, shared, “When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him.”

V for Celine's fashion show in Paris

Recently, V was in Paris for Celine's fashion show. He wasn't the only Korean celeb as Park Bo Gum had joined him. He had shared pictures from his visit to Disneyland. Later, Celine cancelled its show, which was scheduled for July 2, amid growing protests in the city over the killing of a teenager by the police.

About BTS

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, the group is on a hiatus to follow their solo careers. Jin and J-Hope are enlisted in the military and others will be joining the services too as per their individual timeline. The group is likely to be back after wrapping up mandatory military service, sometime around 2025.

